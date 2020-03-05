Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday & shares UNSEEN photos from their Maldives vacay

Sara Ali Khan penned a sweet note for brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday and shared throwback photos from their Maldives holiday. The diva left everyone in awe with stunning photos from their trip. Check it out.

For any sister, her brother’s birthday is the perfect day to remind him of all the fun they have had together while growing up and speaking of this, Sara Ali Khan also decided to make it a memorable day for her little brother . Ibrahim celebrates his birthday today and on this occasion, Sara is not in the city. The Love Aaj Kal actress is away near the Ganga ghat to kick off the shooting of her next Atrangi Re with Dhanush and .

However, Sara didn’t forget to wish her brother Ibrahim on his special day. The diva took to Instagram to share unseen photos from their Maldives trip where she and Ibrahim can be seen spending fun time together. In one of the photos, Sara can be seen clad in a printed bikini while Ibrahim can be seen flaunting his abs in a pair of shorts. In another photo, Sara can be seen embracing her brother while they pose in front of the Maldivian blue seas.

Sara wrote, “Happiest birthday Brother I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today!! Wish I was with you #tbt.”

Check out Sara and Ibrahim’s photos:

Meanwhile, a while back, Sara had shared several photos from their trip to Maldives and had set social media on fire. On the work front, Sara has kicked off Atrangi Re with Dhanush and today. The film will be helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The music will be composed by AR Rahman and it will hit the screens on February 12, 2020. Apart from this, Sara will be seen with in Coolie No 1. The film will be released on May 1, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More