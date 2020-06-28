  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sara Ali Khan wishes director Aanand L Rai on his birthday; Shares a picture with her Atrangi Re team

Sara Ali Khan shares a picture of herself along with director Aanand L. Rai and the team of Atrangi Re to wish him on his 49th birthday.
15494 reads Mumbai
Sara Ali Khan wishes director Aanand L Rai on his birthday; Shares a picture with her Atrangi Re teamSara Ali Khan wishes director Aanand L Rai on his birthday; Shares a picture with her Atrangi Re team
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sara Ali Khan wishes director Aanand L. Rai on his 49th birthday today. The actress took to her Instagram handle a while ago and shared a picture of herself along with director Aanand L. Rai and her upcoming film Atrangi Re's team in order to wish the filmmaker on his big day. A couple of months earlier, director Aanand L. Rai roped in Sara Ali Khan along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for his film Atrangi Re and announced the same on social media.

Sharing a picture with director Aanand L. Rai, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "@aanandlrai sir!!! wishing you all the love, luck, and laughter. Inshallah see you super soon sir." Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush starrer comedy entertainer had begun rolling in March. However, just like many other films the shooting of Atrangi Re got postponed due to the Coronavirus crisis in the country. Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush were to start shooting for the Aanand L. Rai directorial in Bihar and Madurai while Akshay Kumar was supposed to join them post the Bihar and Madurai shoot session in mid-April.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, director Aanand L. Rai had revealed that Atrangi Re will be shot in a start to finish schedule of 80-90 days. Akshay Kumar will play a pivotal part in the film and will hold importance for the narrative. Atrangi Re also marks the reunion of director Aanand L Rai and music stalwart A.R. Rahman. The music director had earlier composed music for Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush starrer Raanjhanaa, also directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Anonymous 1 hour ago

BTS stay

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement