Sara Ali Khan wishes director Aanand L Rai on his birthday; Shares a picture with her Atrangi Re team

Sara Ali Khan shares a picture of herself along with director Aanand L. Rai and the team of Atrangi Re to wish him on his 49th birthday.

Sara Ali Khan wishes director Aanand L. Rai on his 49th birthday today. The actress took to her Instagram handle a while ago and shared a picture of herself along with director Aanand L. Rai and her upcoming film Atrangi Re's team in order to wish the filmmaker on his big day. A couple of months earlier, director Aanand L. Rai roped in Sara Ali Khan along with and Dhanush for his film Atrangi Re and announced the same on social media.

Sharing a picture with director Aanand L. Rai, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "@aanandlrai sir!!! wishing you all the love, luck, and laughter. Inshallah see you super soon sir." , Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush starrer comedy entertainer had begun rolling in March. However, just like many other films the shooting of Atrangi Re got postponed due to the Coronavirus crisis in the country. Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush were to start shooting for the Aanand L. Rai directorial in Bihar and Madurai while Akshay Kumar was supposed to join them post the Bihar and Madurai shoot session in mid-April.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, director Aanand L. Rai had revealed that Atrangi Re will be shot in a start to finish schedule of 80-90 days. Akshay Kumar will play a pivotal part in the film and will hold importance for the narrative. Atrangi Re also marks the reunion of director Aanand L Rai and music stalwart A.R. Rahman. The music director had earlier composed music for and Dhanush starrer Raanjhanaa, also directed by Aanand L. Rai.

