Sara Ali Khan wishes 'Eid Mubarak' as gets snapped post Pilates session; Watch

Sara Ali is one of the most popular actresses in the Bollywood industry. The Love Aaj Kal actress takes her fitness quite seriously. The Atrangi Re actress is often seen dishing out major fitness goals with her dedication and consistency in workouts, which often sets an inspiration to millions of her fans. She is certainly a favourite among the paparazzi and is often seen making heads turn whenever she steps out of her house.

Earlier today, she was snapped exiting her Pilates class and heading towards her car when the paparazzi spotted her. The actress was also heard wishing the shutterbugs 'Eid Mubarak' as she greeted them. Before heading towards her car, Sara also posed for the paparazzi and smiled at them. She was seen donning a white crop top and paired it with gym shorts. She also held a coffee mug in her hand and posed for the shutterbugs.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s romantic fantasy drama film, Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The Kedarnath actress recently finished shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The movie will mark her first project with the Sardar Udham actor. Apart from that, she will also star in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, helmed by Pawan Kirpalani, who had also helmed Taurani’s Bhoot Police which was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in the pivotal role.

