Sara Ali Khan wishes fans on Eid Al Adha & Friendship Day; Shares PHOTOS with Amrita Singh & Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has wished all her fans on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha and Friendship Day on Instagram. Check out her latest post.
2nd August 2020 called for double celebrations as it marked two special occasions – Eid-Al-Adha and Friendship Day. The entire country indulged in celebrations while keeping in mind the precautionary measures amidst the Coronavirus crisis. In the midst of all this, numerous celebs from the film industry have also wished their fans and well-wishes on the special occasions. This time, everyone has kept the celebrations limited to their homes because of the unprecedented situation prevailing in the country.

The latest celeb to wish the fans is Sara Ali Khan. The actress has wished everyone on the special occasions through the medium of a sweet Instagram post that reads, “Eid Mubarak and Happy Friendship Day. And yes we miss Peshawari.” That’s not all. She has also shared a few pictures with her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan which are hard to miss. Sara often keeps on posting pictures with her family on social media.

Check out her Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eid Mubarak  and Happy Friendship Day And yes we miss Peshawari

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (saraalikhan95) on

On the career front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress will next feature in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The comedy-drama has been directed by David Dhawan. However, its release date has been postponed because of the COVID-19 crisis. Meanwhile, Sara has one more project lined up which is Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan paints a pretty picture as she poses amid the captivating view of ‘sapphire skies at Dream Land’

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

How come Ibrahim is so tall ?!He looks saif’s carbon copy just taller than his dad.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Ibrahim is the only tall one in the family!! Everyone else seem to be midgets...

