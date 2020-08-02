Sara Ali Khan wishes fans on Eid Al Adha & Friendship Day; Shares PHOTOS with Amrita Singh & Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has wished all her fans on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha and Friendship Day on Instagram. Check out her latest post.

2nd August 2020 called for double celebrations as it marked two special occasions – Eid-Al-Adha and Friendship Day. The entire country indulged in celebrations while keeping in mind the precautionary measures amidst the Coronavirus crisis. In the midst of all this, numerous celebs from the film industry have also wished their fans and well-wishes on the special occasions. This time, everyone has kept the celebrations limited to their homes because of the unprecedented situation prevailing in the country.

The latest celeb to wish the fans is Sara Ali Khan. The actress has wished everyone on the special occasions through the medium of a sweet Instagram post that reads, “Eid Mubarak and Happy Friendship Day. And yes we miss Peshawari.” That’s not all. She has also shared a few pictures with her mom Amrita Singh and brother which are hard to miss. Sara often keeps on posting pictures with her family on social media.

Check out her Instagram post below:

On the career front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress will next feature in Coolie No. 1 opposite . The comedy-drama has been directed by David Dhawan. However, its release date has been postponed because of the COVID-19 crisis. Meanwhile, Sara has one more project lined up which is Atrangi Re co-starring and South star Dhanush.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan paints a pretty picture as she poses amid the captivating view of ‘sapphire skies at Dream Land’

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×