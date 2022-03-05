Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim on his 21st birthday with a hilarious video; Don’t miss Amrita Singh’s voiceover

Sara Ali Khan is one of the top-most actresses of the new generation. She is quite active on social media and often entertains her darshaks with her funny and adorable videos. Today is her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s 21st birthday and wishes have been pouring all over social media. One of the most unique wishes had to be that is Sara’s and as expected she took to her Instagram handle to share a video for her darshaks wherein both she and her brother appear to be chilling in a beautiful location while mom Amrita shoots the video.

In the video, Sara Ali Khan can be seen sitting on a rock amidst a beautiful background. She wears a grey tee over black pants and boots. She can also be seen wearing a monkey cap. On the other hand, Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen in an all-blue attire. Blue pants, a blue tee that he paired with a blue and white jacket and white sports shoes. He can be seen doing some poses of what looks like martial arts. Amrita Singh who is shooting the video can be heard saying ‘Namste darshako aur miliye in do bawre bachcho se, Sara and Ibrahim’. Sharing this video, Sara wrote, “Happiest 21st Birthday to my baby brother! Mommy is saying Namaste to my Darshaks and you both are celebrating without me today- so it’s major FOMO. I love you Iggy potter. Missing you so much today. Always stay crazy yet sorted, silly yet bright, annoying yet supportive and basically the best.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s film in Indore. She will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in this one. Both the actors kept sharing BTS pictures and videos from the sets. In fact, the first look of that film has also been released and that has already created a lot of hype.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan flaunts her flawless skin in this morning selfie as she sports a no-makeup look