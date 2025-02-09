Sara Ali Khan wishes ‘Mommy Jaan’ Amrita Singh on birthday with funny rhyme; admits wearing her clothes due to THIS reason

Sara Ali Khan was born to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The actress is often spotted with her father, she makes sure to spend a lot of her time with her mother. Since they share a lovely bond, the youngster decided to wish her 'mommy jaan' on her birthday with a funny shayari. The Murder Mubarak actress also admitted wearing Amrita's clothes because she feels 'why waste?'. Read on!

Veteran Bollywood actress Amrita Singh celebrates her birthday on February 9. On her special day this year, her daughter Sara Ali Khan dug deep into the archives and pulled out old pictures of her mother. The photo album she posted online opened with a collage image of young Sara standing with Singh, both wearing the same clothes. The second picture of the collage shows Sara donning a black suit that apparently belongs to her mother.

It was followed by an old image of the birthday girl. The third one showed Sara happily feeding her mom. Captioning the photos, the Kedarnath debutant expressed, "Happiest Birthday Mommy Jaan. Thank you for your genes since I can't wear your (jeans). But I can wear my favourite outfit of yours. I remember this evening with you- and loving your earrings and kurta and now I copied you on your birthday. #carboncopy #copypaste Badhiya mummy so why waste."

Sara Ali Khan's birthday post for mother Amrita Singh:

A day ago, Sara attended the wedding ceremony of her friend. Sharing glimpses of the soiree, the actress took to her Instagram handle. While the photos showcase the fun she had dressing up for the wedding and pre-wedding event, it also featured her mother, Amrita Singh, and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In the captions, she stated, “Mr & Mrs Singhal @yashsinghal @krishaparekh. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness, abundance, love, laughter, joy, thepla and undiyo. Jai Bholenath.”

Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Metro In Dino. As for her little brother Ibrahim, he is all set to make his acting debut with Nadaaniyan opposite Khushi Kapoor.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!