Sara Ali Khan on working with father Saif Ali Khan: I expect somebody will come with a project soon

Sara Ali Khan has recently opened up in an interview about plans of working with her father Saif Ali Khan. Read further for more details about the same.

Sara Ali Khan has emerged to become one of the most sought after actresses in Bollywood within a short span of time. Despite being just few films old, Sara enjoys a massive fan following all over the country, courtesy her utter beauty and wonderful acting prowess. Recently in an interview, the Kedarnath actress opened up about her plans of working with her father . Talking about the same, she hopes about working with her father someday very soon.

Sara denies the chances of anything being already in the pipeline but also says that she expects somebody to come with a project soon. The Simmba actress also admitted about being a fan of the Saif Ali Khan – starrer Love Aaj Kal and said that she has seen it a couple of times. She also said that she is a huge fan of Deepika Padukone and Imtiaz Ali and that she loved her father’s work in the same.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan is giving us retro feels as she flaunts a yellow outfit)

Talking about Imtiaz Ali, Sara says that the filmmaker beautifully portrays female characters. On the professional front, the actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal in which she has been roped in opposite Kartik Aaryan. It has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2020 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Apart from that, Sara will also be seen alongside in the comedy drama Coolie No. 1 which has been directed by David Dhawan.

Credits :Times of India

Read More