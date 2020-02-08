Sara Ali Khan on working with superstars Akshay Kumar & Dhanush in Atrangi Re: Wasn't sure I could do the film

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s next Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. In a recent chat, Sara opened up about her character in the film and about working with superstars like Akshay and Dhanush.

It hasn’t been long since Sara Ali Khan announced her next film, Atrangi Re in which she will be seen opposite two superstars and Dhanush. The film will be helmed by Zero director Aanand L Rai and the buzz about it had been coming in for a long time. Post the announcement, various people talked about the age difference between Sara and the lead stars Akshay and Dhanush. In a recent chat, Sara opened up about her role in the film and about working with two superstars.

In an interview with Mid-Day, the Love Aaj Kal star, who is two films old, mentioned that she was fully convinced that she could pull off the role in Atrangi Re post the script reading session. However, she mentioned that she is from an Ivy League college background and challenges keep her going. Sara even shared that she admires Akshay and thinks that Dhanush is a talented and understated actor. The Atrangi Re star mentioned that her idea is to work with different kinds of actors.

On her role in Atrangi Re, Sara said, “The character is a tough one to pull off, and I want to do one hell of a job trying to prove otherwise.” Talking about working with Aanand L Rai, Sara shared that she likes the way the director has portrayed women authentically in his past films. Khan even mentioned that all filmmakers who she has worked with are sensitive. Sara said, “Aanand sir depicts his women authentically, and that's what drew me to the film. Cinema is a director's medium. The filmmakers I work with are sensitive, but I don't involve myself in the writing at all.”

Meanwhile, Sara had shared photos on social media with Akshay and Dhanush when the film was announced. As per reports, Akshay has a special role in the film and Sara and Dhanush will be seen as the leads in Atrangi Re. Atrangi Re’s music will be composed by AR Rahman. The film will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Film. It is slated to be released on Valentine’s Day 2021.

