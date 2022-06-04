Sara Ali Khan on working with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s film: It was lot of fun, he's a talented guy

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film, Kedarnath, and ever since, she has proved her acting mettle in movies. Despite the fact that the actress has only a few films under her belt, she is always in the spotlight and she is quite the rage on social media as well. Sara is all set to unite with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in a yet-to-be-titled Laxman Utekar directorial.

Now, in a recent interview with ETimes, the actress shared her experience of collaborating with Vicky and said: "Working with Vicky Kaushal was amazing, he's such a talented guy and he's so easy going that working with him is a lot of fun." Touted to be a romantic comedy, the movie is bankrolled under the Dinesh Vijan production banner. Further, she talked about her dream roles and said that she wants to play a queen in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film or a modern girl in Zoya Akhtar's film.

Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was quite appreciated by the audience for her performance in the film. On being asked if she'll be picky about her movies in the future, she said that she will not be choosy. Sara said: "I have to go back to what Aanand L Rai told me after Atrangi Re. You won't enjoy working with half-baked characters anymore." She revealed that she has developed a hunger for good work and that's happening too.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will star next in Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, helmed by Pawan Kirpalani, who had also directed Taurani’s Bhoot Police which featured Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam in the lead.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan brings colours to her Istanbul travel diaries in a hot pink co-ord set; PIC