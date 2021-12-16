Sara Ali Khan on working with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s rom com: He’s one of the most effortless actors

Sara Ali Khan has managed to impress her audience with impeccable performances over the years. She is now promoting her movie Atrangi Re. Sara will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the upcoming flick. The film will be released on a streaming platform on December 24th. While Sara is busy with Atrangi Re promotions, she is now also set to work with Vicky Kaushal in a romantic comedy.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in yet-to-be-titled Laxman Utekar’s directorial. The makers are reportedly planning to release the film in theatres in 2022. Now, in a recent chat with India Today, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her next project with Vicky Kaushal. The talented actress heaped praises on her co-star and said that it would be a privilege to work with him. She also called Vicky a “very humble person”.

"I think Vicky is just one of the most effortless actors. He's a very, very humble person. He molds himself in every role that he's given, with just a lot of ease and I think it would be a privilege to work with them and I have a lot to learn from them. I can't wait to start doing that."

Sara even shared her excitement about working with director Laxman Utekar, and said she is a massive admirer of his work. “I've really enjoyed Luka Chuppi and have loved Mimi. I'm privileged to be able to work in a film with him,” Sara said.

