Sara Ali Khan wraps up her shoot day with a smile in dazzling yellow gown; See video

Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular actors among the newbies in Bollywood. The actress made her debut with the 2018 film Kedarnath alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She is one of the few new-gen actresses who has outshined and proved her versatility from her debut film itself. Apart from films, she is an avid social media user and often treats her fans with some interesting titbits. She is a stunner and lights up her Instagram every time she posts a picture. Sara is also known to be a colourful and cheerful person and is always seen in the best of the attires when it comes to her style quotient.

Meanwhile, the Atrangi Re actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a boomerang video with her team as she wrapped up her shoot day. In the video, Sara looks happy in a dazzling yellow gown as she poses with her team members post shoot day.

To note, Sara made a quick trip to Florence in Italy with her mother, actress Amrita Singh and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old actress Tuesday shared a series of pictures on Instagram in which she is seen with her mother and Tanya. Sara wore a green crop top and a pair of pink shorts, while Amrita opted for a white outfit. The stars seem to be embracing the summer in Italy as they smiled for the lens with a beautiful sunset in the background. In the second and third photos, Sara gave different poses as she stood on bridges. The last photo featured Sara and Tanya posing together for a selfie.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara and he is all praises for the Pataudi princess. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.