Sara Ali Khan wraps up shoot on her last day in London; Says ‘Home Calling’

Sara Ali Khan has taken over London and her latest vacation pictures on her social media stands as proof. The actress has her best time vacaying in the capital of England. However, in the previous week, Sara Ali Khan was joined by Karan Johar as they went out and about scouting upscale restaurants in London. The Simmba actress also attended the Pride march in London looking like a true ally. She was also joined by brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as they enjoyed summer in Europe.

Meanwhile, Sara’s vacation has come to an end as the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a boomerang of her captioning it as “Pack up and last night in London, Home calling.” In the video, the actress is seen sitting in a car wearing a white tank top and her hair flying. Just a while ago, the actress shared a video of her prepping for a shoot. The video started with Sara’s hairstylist making her hair and it then featured Sara as she was getting ready for the shoot.

Have a look at Sara’s post:

Sara is a travel junkie and loves sharing her travelogues on Instagram, giving major travel goals to her followers. She often takes her fans on a virtual tour of the places she has visited. Earlier, the actress had visited Turkey with her friends and as usual shared glimpses of the places she visited in Istanbul including Süleymaniye Camii, Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, and Ayasofya Cami. In the summer of 2022, apart from Istanbul, she also visited Pahalgam where she enjoyed her trek in the picturesque valleys of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She is currently working on Pawan Kripalani’s Gaslight with Vikrant Massey. The movie will mark Vikrant’s first collaboration with Sara and he is all praises for the Pataudi princess. Besides, she will also be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie.