Sara Ali Khan wraps up shooting for upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan, pens a long note full of gratitude

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is known for her outspoken nature and never hesitates in speaking her heart out. Her fun-loving personality is loved by her fans and they love watching her interviews especially when it is rapid-fire. The actress will be seen in a new avatar as a freedom fighter in the upcoming movie Ae Watan Mere Watan. She wrapped up the shooting for the film recently.

Sara Ali Khan’s recent Instagram post

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to drop a few photos from the sets of Ae Watan Mere Watan. The actress who will essay the role of Usha Mehta is seen draped in a white cotton saree with a thin black border. Wearing a black leather watch in her right hand, a small black bindi on her forehead, and hair in a braid, the actress looks very different. The first photo shows the actress sitting in a hand-pulled rickshaw. In the second photo her face is covered with a clapboard and only her eyes are visible, and the third photo is with director Kannan Iyer.

Watch Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram post here:

Uploading the photos on her social media account, the actress wrote, “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi. Thank you Kannan sir for choosing me to portray this powerful character; a true personification of strength, dignity and passion. Some parts stay etched in our souls, and I know I will carry this one with me forever… Jai Bholenath.”

Producer Parvez Numarry, Manish Malhotra, and others from the industry commented on her photo.

Reacting to the post and Sara’s unique look, fans joined the comment thread and wrote, “Loved this look of yours can't wait to see you in this role. bohot saaaaaraaaaa love @saraalikhan95 you are very hardworking and have been seeing you doing it all alone more power to you...”

