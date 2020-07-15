Sara Ali Khan writes an appreciation post for ‘Abba’ Saif Ali Khan; Calls him personification of Mickey Mouse

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal and next, she will be seen romancing Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1

It was on ’s chat show- Koffee With Karan that Sara Ali Khan made her first official appearance with daddy , and seeing their rapport on the show, we’ve known ever since that Sara is extremely attached to her father. While a few days back, Sara visited Saif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur at their residence, today, this Kedarnath actress took to Instagram to post an appreciation post for her Abba and alongside a childhood photo with Saif, Sara wrote, “The one person that has always been the definition of peace , the epitome of love and the personification of Mickey Mouse Love you Abba…”

In the photo, both Sara and Saif are twinning in white and needless to say, they make for the most good looking father daughter duo. A few days back, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to inform that her driver has tested positive for Coronavirus. Also, she confirmed that she along with her family members and other staff members have tested negative for the virus. In an Instagram statement, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "I would like to inform you that our driver has tested positive for Covid-19. The BMC was promptly alerted about it and he has been moved to a quarantine centre. My family, the other staff at home and I have all been tested negative and will take the necessary precautions...”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan and next, she will be seen romancing in Coolie No 1. Although the film was scheduled to release in May, but was delayed as the theatres remain closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

