Sara Ali Khan to Yami Gautam; 5 celebrities whose PHOTOS went viral on social media
Bollywood always manages to be headlines. The industry never fails to amaze us. Either from their film announcement or shooting, but the industry always grabs attention. For the last one week, it is Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is taking the limelight after her husband was arrested in a pornography case. However, there are many more things going around. The lockdown restrictions have been eased down and we can see celebrities everywhere. But apart from this their social post has also gone viral.
Alia Bhatt is also very active on social media. She has recently shared a picture where she announced that she has resume shooting. The actress also shared a picture of her posing infront of a mirror. She is dressed in jegging and crop top. Her caption says, “20 done 20 to go #sohfit40daychallenge.” She is currently shooting for RRR.
Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of the complete family on Eid. The photo includes Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim and herself. And she was seen holding the second son of Kareena and Saif. His face is not visible.
Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a throwback picture. The photo shows her mother and veteran actress, Karisma Kapoor and the actress. She is very small and is seen posing.
Yami Gautam recently tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar. Her marriage is still trending and since then she has been grabbing all attention. Recently, she was seen at the airport in ethnic attire. The actress was looking very beautiful.
Also Read: Athiya Shetty turns photographer for Anushka Sharma as the duo bonds in UK; What's cooking?