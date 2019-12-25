Sara Ali Khan's adorable picture with father Saif Ali Khan on Christmas is unmissable; Check it out

Sara Ali Khan's adorable picture with Saif Ali Khan on Christmas is every father daughter ever.

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a Christmas eve party last night which saw a number of B-Town names mark their attendance. To name, , , , , Amrita Arora were a few who attended the Christmas bash. The starry affair also saw Sara Ali Khan and brother arrive together. Sara shared a few snaps from yesterday on her Instagram handle and oh boy! she looked lovely in a white ensemble.

While Sara set her Instfam emptying the stash of fire emoticons on her solo pictures, we can't get over the adorable picture of Sara and daddy that the Simmba actress posted along with many other pictures from the late-night shenanigans. Sara looked flawless in a white dress. She left her hair loose over the shoulders and opted for neutral makeup. Sara wore a pair of silver heels and carried a matching silver bag. On the other hand, Saif looked regal in a light pink shirt and white pants. Ditching his Laal Kaptaan beard, the actor sported a clean shaved look. The father-daughter duo looked super cute as they got clicked together.

On the work front, Sara will soon be seen sharing the screen with rumoured ex Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal releasing on Valentine's Day 2020. Sara will also be seen in starrer Coolie No.1 hitting the screens on May 1, 2020.

While Saif will be seen locking horns with in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior releasing on January 10, 2020. He will also be seen featuring in Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman along with and Pooja Bedi's daughter Aalia.

