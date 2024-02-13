Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan to release on THIS date; Here’s where you can watch it

Ever since Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming movie Ae Watan Mere Watan was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for it. The movie is based in the backdrop of India’s freedom struggle and stars the actress in a pivotal role. Today on the occasion of World Radio Day, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share a motion poster of the film and announced its release date and revealed the streaming platform where you will be able to watch the film.