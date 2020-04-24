Sara Ali Khan's bad 'Knock Knock' jokes leaves Ibrahim Ali Khan saying 'Shutup'; Watch hilarious video

Even though he laughed his heart out, Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen saying 'Shutup' after sister Sara Ali Khan's second 'Konck Kock' joke. Watch the video below.

Sara Ali Khan is keeping up with her Shayari and jokes despite being in lockdown mode. The actress has been sharing some fun videos on Instagram and her fans are definitely loving it. Younger brother is no less as his recent TikTok video went viral on social media and received a whole lot of love from fans. On Friday, Sara took to Instagram to share a brand new video and treated her fans with some 'Knock Knock' jokes. This isn't the first time that the actress has shared her 'Knock Knock' jokes.

However, Sara's jokes this time around left younger brother speechless and clueless. Even though he laughed his heart out, Ibrahim can be seen saying 'Shutup' after Sara's second 'Konck Kock' joke. Apart from her jokes, the actress also wrote a shayari in her caption. It read, "For now, we all live under a rock/All of us- the nerd, the jock/In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock/While we do our favourite Knock Knock #knockout."

Check out the hilarious video below:

Meanwhile, Ibrahim revealed on Instagram that he is busy spending time with his mom and sister. "I'm spending quarantine, strengthening my bond with my mother and sister as we take charge of the household chores," he wrote.

