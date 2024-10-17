Sara Ali Khan's BFF Orry recalls she once snatched his garlic naan; 'Ripped it out of my mouth'

Sara Ali Khan, who entered Bollywood with Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Kedarnath in 2018, is admired by fans for her relatable personality in public. The actress is also a big-time foodie. Her social media handle says it all. Sara Ali Khan's BFF Orry Awatramani recently recalled that she snatched his garlic naan. Orry shared that the actress 'ripped it' out of his mouth.

During his podcast interview with Aleena Dissects on YouTube, Orry shared his take on whether he would take Sara Ali Khan as a partner if there was a zombie apocalypse.

Orry imagined the apocalypse by saying that Sara would opt for the most "funkiest colors" and scream out loud. The internet personality quipped that he would "die".

The internet personality noted that the Kedarnath star would perform a thumka (traditional Indian dance move) while sporting a "neon pink top" and carrying her 'Kit-Kat bag'. She would also start screaming on the phone, he said.

"Also she will steal my food. I remember once I was eating a garlic naan and she ripped it out of my mouth and then she ate the garlic naan. And I will be like 'that was my garlic naan, that was the only garlic naan in this house' that was mine and she took it," Orry shared on the podcast.

Advertisement

Orry Awatramani added that he doesn't want to join Sara in the zombie apocalypse. In jest, Orry also expressed that she would steal his toilet roll and batteries.

In the same interview, Orry also revealed his fondest memory with Janhvi Kapoor from their New York diaries. Orry opened up by saying that they visited Washington Square Park in NYC and ended up "pushing" each other in a fountain. Orry added that they had a "fountain war" and clicked "cute pictures".

Coming back to Sara Ali Khan, the actress has worked in movies like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal (2020), Atrangi Re, Ae Watan Mere Watan, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and more.

Sara will now be seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming directorial, Metro...In Dino, a sequel to Life in a...Metro (2007). The actress also has Skyforce and Eagle in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh acquire two commercial properties worth Rs 22 crore in Mumbai? REPORT