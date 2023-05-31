Sara Ali Khan's bold reply for all questioning her temple visits: Main Ajmer Sharif utni shiddat se jaungi...

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a promotional spree and is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. This Laxman Utekar film also stars Vicky Kaushal who joined Sara and is traveling to different cities to interact with their fans. Along with going to fun places, restaurants, etc, the actress is making sure to not miss out on religious spots in particular cities as well. We all know that she is quite a religious person and often visits temples. Today too she visited Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga to seek blessings. But she is often questioned about visiting temples over her religion by birth. Scroll down to read what she has to say to those people.

Sara Ali Khan opens up on her temple visits

Sara Ali Khan was recently interacting with the media in a press conference. She was asked about her frequent temple visits and the negative comments she receives for that. The actress very calmly and boldly slammed the people who make negative comments. She said that she takes her work very seriously and she works for the audience. She further added that if the audience will not like her work then she will feel bad but going to temples is her personal choice. She added, “Main Ajmer Sharif utni shiddat se jaungi jitni ki Bangla Sahib, jitna Mahakal, aur main jaati rahungi. Toh jisko bhi jo bolna hai, woh bol sakte hai. Mujhe koi problem nahi hai. Lekin kahi bhi jaakar sabse jaruri baat ye hoti hai ki aapko waha ki uorja achchi lagni chahiye...main uorja mein maanyata rakhti hoon.”

Check it out:

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film will release in theatres on June 2. The actors are keeping their fans on social media entertained with their fun outings to different cities. They recently attended the IPL finals in Ahmedabad and then came to Indore today.

