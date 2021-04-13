Sara Ali Khan's breakfast with a view of icy slopes & dip in the heated pool will evoke wanderlust in you

Sara Ali Khan has been making the most of her Kashmir vacay with mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Recently, she shared a couple of photos of her breakfast amid the snow-capped mountains and her swim time in a heated pool and left fans in awe.

Actress Sara Ali Khan has channeled her inner wanderer as she has been sharing updates on her social media from her Kashmir vacay with her mom Amrita Singh and brother and fans are loving every bit of it. After having taken everyone on the icy slopes of Gulmarg on a snowmobile with Ibrahim, Sara has now gone ahead to share a glimpse of how she is enjoying yummy food with views of the stunning icy slopes. Not just this, the star also shared a glimpse of her fun dip in the heated pool.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sara shared a collage of photos in which she is seen chronicling her Kashmir vacay for her fans. In one of the photos, Sara can be seen standing on the balcony while admiring the snow-capped mountains. She is seen clad in a pair of black jeans, high boots, a turtleneck sweater, and a pink puffer jacket. She is also seen sporting earmuffs in the freezing cold weather. By her side, we can see a plate full of waffles with maple syrup and chocolate sauce.

In another set of photos, Sara is seen clad in a swimsuit while enjoying a dip in the indoor heated swimming pool. One can see her looking out of the glass windows at the icy slopes while enjoying a dip in the heated pool.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, Sara also shared a special 'Namaste Darshako' video from her Kashmir trip with her mom Amrita Singh. The Atrangi Re star entertained fans with her cute and funny shenanigans as she chronicled her trip to the icy wonderland of India with her family. On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is all set to release on August 6, 2021. Reportedly, Sara is also a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. However, no official announcement of the same has been made yet.

