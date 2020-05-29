Sara Ali Khan's casual makeup look in this photo is all the inspiration you need for that next virtual meeting

A stunning throwback photo of Sara Ali Khan was shared by her makeup artist on social media. The Coolie No 1 star gave out major makeup inspiration for that next work from home meeting amid the lockdown.

Among the popular stars of Gen-Y, Sara Ali Khan has emerged as a popular name among the youth. Her quirky looks and candid attitude is what makes most youngsters relate to her. With her films like Simmba, Kedarnath and Love Aaj Kal, Sara has been able to garner a huge fan following. Also, the gorgeous star is known for her love for fitness and is often seen working out even amid the lockdown at home. Not just fitness, her style is also a reason for many girls to look up to her for major inspiration.

Amid the lockdown, a couple of throwback photos of Sara Ali Khan have been shared on social media by her makeup artist. In the photos, the gorgeous star can be seen looking mesmerizingly beautiful as she strikes a pose for the camera. Her makeup seems to be on point and her hair is styled perfectly to fall in soft curls. With hoop earrings and a white top, Sara looked like a sight to behold as she flirted with the camera while posing.

Amid the lockdown, Sara has been staying at home with her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. She has been sharing childhood photos on social media for her fans. Not just this, Sara also shared her travel diaries in the form of a video on social media. Amid this, a gorgeous photo of her comes as a treat for the people who look up to her as a style icon.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with . The film has been in the news recently as several reports came in stating that it may release on an OTT platform amid the lockdown. However, nothing has been confirmed about the same. The film stars Varun and Sara in the lead. It is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. The film is helmed by David Dhawan. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020. However owing to the lockdown, it was postponed. Apart from this, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. It is helmed by Aanand L Rai and will release on February 12, 2021.

