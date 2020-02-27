Sara Ali Khan's conversation with the paparazzi proves once again how she is all for humility; watch VIDEO

Sara Ali Khan is often snapped while heading out in the city and this one time, her video has melted our hearts just like always. Check it out right here.

Sara Ali Khan is a complete sweetheart and one reason that she hit it off with the audiences almost immediately after her Koffee With Karan appearance was that she isn't someone who believes in filters and that showed well. However, the actress does have a sense of respect and we have seen that time and again during her so many media interactions in so many instances. And now, here's a pap video of the diva that has us gushing over her.

Sara's equation with the paparazzi is something that always garners attention and while she is always interacting with them in all fun and games, this video managed to stand apart, solely for the fact that that here, we can see how she responded to every hi, hello from the paps and did so with a smile. She also informed them that her car is ahead and while she walks towards it, she continues her conversations, and we feel it is a sign of humility.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's video right here:

Meanwhile, the actress recently announced the wrap of film with , Coolie No. 1 and now, she is gearing up for the next film with Aanand L Rai co-starring Dhanush and . Apart from that, the actress sure keeps up in the news time and again.

