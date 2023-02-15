Sara Ali Khan’s desi avatar in Australia will make you fall in love with her; See pics

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. It is never a dull moment on her Instagram handle. The actress makes sure to share each and every update on her social media and treat her fans with her stunning pictures. Well, the gen Z star is currently in Australia with her team and can be seen having a gala time there. Recently, she shared a couple of pictures on her social media from her Australia visit and today yet again she shared pictures looking gorgeous and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her. Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from Australia

In the pictures, we can see Sara Ali Khan looking gorgeous in a traditional avatar. She is wearing a white short kurta over her sharara. Her attire has mirror work and black embroidery. She has left her hair open and completed her look with a pair of mojris, bangles and jhumkas. She has shared pictures of her posing in front of several famous spots in Australia and we have to admit that she looks nothing less than a true Indian beauty. Check out Sara Ali Khan’s pictures:

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan get chatty in Udaipur Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan grabbed all the limelight. Amid their breakup rumours, the paparazzi managed to capture Sara and Kartik in Udaipur. The rumoured ex-flames were seen interacting with each other. In the pictures, Sara and Kartik are seen busy enjoying their conversation. Their fans were over the top after the pictures surfaced on social media while a section of people called it a 'publicity stunt'.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan stuns in neon beach wear, flaunts her toned body and much more in Australia photo dump