Sara Ali Khan's driver tests positive for COVID 19; Says she & other family members have tested negative

Sara Ali Khan revealed in a post that her driver tests positive for COVID 19 and that she along with the other family members have tested negative for COVID 19. The Bollywood actress who made her debut in films with the film titled Kedarnath states in her Instagram post that her driver has been tested positive for the COVID 19. The actress further goes on to add in her Instagram post that she along with the other family members and the staff at home have been tested and the results have come out negative. The gorgeous actress urged everyone to stay safe. The Simmba actress also wrote in her post that she and her family is very grateful to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their guidance and support. The fans and followers of the stunning diva are glad that the actress is safe and did not contract the virus.

Recently, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan announced on their Twitter handle that they have tested positive for COVID 19. The fan and followers of the Bollywood actors, started sharing messages for their speedy recovery. Along the fans and followers, many Bollywood celebrities also wished Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan a speedy recovery.

Now, with Sara Ali Khan's driver testing positive, the actress has urged everyone to be careful, and also states that she and her family will be taking all the precautions stated by the government.

