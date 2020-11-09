Sara Ali Khan's epic reply to pap who asked her to do 'namaste wala pose' proves she's extremely witty; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan was snapped on Sunday as she headed out to promote her upcoming project in the city. The gorgeous star once again won hearts with her wit and charm as she replied to a photographer about doing her signature 'namaste' pose.

It is not an unknown fact that the Love Aaj Kal star Sara Ali Khan is quite charming when it comes to her interactions with the media. From perfectly posing for the paparazzi to joking with photographers, Sara's cool and chilled out demeanour has managed to garner a fan following of its own. Often, when Sara heads out, she gets clicked by the paparazzi and her signature 'namaste' greeting is quite popular among them. However, recently, when a photographer asked her to 'pose' and do 'namaste,' Sara had an epic reply for it.

On Sunday, Sara stepped out to promote her upcoming project and she was seen clad in a breezy pink shirt with denim shorts and flats. Her hair was left loose and her makeup was on point. As she started to pose for paparazzi from a distance, she removed her mask and smiled. However, a photographer asked her to do 'Namaste wala pose.' On hearing it, Sara burst out laughing and then said, 'namaste wala pose nahi hota.' Later, she greeted and thanked the photographers with a 'Namaste' and went inside.

However, till then, all were floored by her cute and witty reply to the paparazzi. Even the netizens seemed to be in awe of the gorgeous star. Well, surely the Pataudi starlet knows how to charm them all.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's video:

Meanwhile, the actress has been spotted in the city a couple of times over the past week as she is busy with promotions of her upcoming project. She will also be seen with Dhanush and in Aanand L Rai's next, Atrangi Re. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar. Reportedly, the film will star Sara in a double role. It will be released in theatres on February 12, 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

