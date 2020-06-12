Sara Ali Khan's expectation v/s reality post has a 2020 twist and we can't stop laughing; See PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan shared some throwback photos on social media and we just cannot get enough of our laughter. Check out the photos and the caption here.

Sara Ali Khan's social media feed has always been a treat to watch and now, during this lockdown period, she has taken to sharing some of the cutest throwback photos and we continue to get some more even after all these months. And today's post from the actress is all things that are relatable and will leave you laughing out loud because it is that hilarious after all. It looks like Sara has been upping her meme game and this is just perfect proof.

Sara shared three photos in her expectation v/s reality series and while ideally, we have just two photos, this one has an additional one highlighting the reality in 2020, and we just cannot have thought of this. Sara first shared a photo from her shoot during Kedarnath where she is all dressed up and posing for a click while the second one is her all cold and the third one looks like from an action sequence where she is hurt and all covered up.

On the work front, Sara made her debut with Kedarnath and her last film was Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Up ahead, Sara has two films lined up, both of which are the much awaited movies. One is Coolie No. 1 featuring while the other is Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . Sara and Varun wrapped up the film's shoot before the coronavirus lockdown, but the release continues to be a blur right now.

