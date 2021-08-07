Sara Ali Khan's Friday night was all about enjoying a fun game with best friends

Actress Sara Ali Khan seems to be driving away her pain of nose injury by spending time with her best friends at home and her Friday night surely gives us a glimpse of it. The Simmba star, who this week had revealed in a video that she had injured her nose, took to her social media handle to share a sneak peek into her games night with best friends. While Sara has been going out in the city for her workout and other meetings, she has been recovering well from her injury.

Now, on Friday night, Sara shared a photo in which she, along with her friends Ishika Shroff, Ahilya Mehta and Sharmin Segal was seen playing a board game. In the photo, we can see Sara and her besties playing the Catan game on Friday night. While we certainly don't know who won, it seems that Sara is making the most of her recovery phase by spending time with her friends and indulging in some chill time.

Take a look:

Recently, on Friendship Day, Sara had shared a glimpse of her closest friends in a video montage of memories and left netizens in awe of her little world. The star showered love on her besties on the occasion. About her nose injury, Sara's aunt Saba Ali Khan also had given an update this week and revealed that she's much better.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar. Besides this, reportedly, Sara is also a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. However, no official announcement about it has been made.

