Sara Ali Khan's major throwback photo from Kedarnath makes us miss her on screen

Sara Ali Khan has recently recounted some fond memories by sharing a throwback picture on her Instagram handle. Check it out.

Sara Ali Khan has now become an inevitable part of the Bollywood film industry and there is no second doubt about it. The gorgeous diva made her debut back in 2018 with the movie Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. And that was just the beginning! Although the movie received an average response, Sara’s performance grabbed everyone’s attention and she was being praised for the same. The actress has surely proved her mettle in acting and is currently awaiting her upcoming releases.

After her stint in Kedarnath, Sara showcased her acting prowess again in Simmba co-starring that went on to become a blockbuster hit. The actress who is the daughter of and his ex-wife Amrita Singh often steals the limelight on social media with her mind-blowing pictures and videos. Needless to say, she also has acquired a huge fan base on social media and the reasons behind this are quite obvious.

The Love Aaj Kal actress has recently recalled her fond memories through the medium of a major throwback picture which was clicked when she was shooting for Kedarnath. Sara is seen posing for the camera with her hands folded indicating her signature ‘namaste’ style, a sweet gesture that she showcases every time while greeting others. She is seen clad in a black full sleeve cardigan and matching jeggings teamed up with a pair of red boots. Needless to say, Sara looks stunning in this picture while she strikes a pose for the camera. We cannot help but notice the beautiful, picturesque location in the background which is simply breathtaking. This surely reminds us of the days when social distancing and lockdown rules did not exist, isn’t it? Well, Sara might be missing those good old times too and this picture is proof.

Meanwhile, check out the picture below:

Sara Ali Khan is frequently active on social media and keeps on sharing bits and pieces related to her life on the same. The actress is currently under home quarantine and is spending quality time with her family members. She has been trying to make the most of this period indulging in some productive and creative activities the glimpses of which are shared on her personal handle too. Most of the time, the Roohi Afza actress is being accompanied by her brother in some hilarious banters which are later shared in the form of videos. No one can forget the famous ‘knock knock’ joke which Sara cracks most of the time when Ibrahim is around. A day back, the brother-sister duo could be seen doing some yoga movements within the vicinity of their home. Ibrahim, who is a spitting image of his father Saif Ali Khan, is still to make his entry in Bollywood and fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her next movie titled Coolie No.1 which also features as the male lead. It has been directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan and is an official remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor that was a huge hit back then. She has one more movie lined up which is Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush.

(ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan calls Taimur Ali Khan a sensation and a star)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×