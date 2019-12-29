Sara Ali Khan's 'Mirror Mirror' poem for mommy Amrita Singh is winning hearts on the internet; Check it out

Sara Ali Khan has shared a beautiful post about her Mommy Amrita Singh. Sharing a collage of photos, one in which we can see a collage of Sara posing with Amrita and the other with Amrita and Ibrahim.

Sara Ali Khan, who was busy shooting for David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 with is currently enjoying her holidays with her bestie and is also sharing multiple photos each day. From dipping in the pool with her BFF to enjoying Kerala backwaters, Sara is surely ending her 2019 on a high note. In her latest post on Instagram, Sara has managed to summarise what her bestie means to her. From posting a sweet poem for her to sharing cute poses, Sara has summarized her love for her bestie.

But recently, Sara Ali Khan has shared a beautiful post about her Mommy Amrita Singh. Sharing a collage of photos, one in which we can see a collage of Sara posing with Amrita in a western as well a traditional attire and the other photo, there is a collage of Sara posing with Amrita and brother Ibrahim. Sharing the pictures, the Kedarnath actress wrote, "Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us- is I always want her attention She on the other hand is full of love, hugs and affection And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension- Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension. #amritakibeti #sarakishayari #gotitfrommymama #likemotherlikedaughter #mommyno1."

Check out Sara Ali khan's post here:

On the work front, Sara will be seen next year in 2 films namely Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1. In Aaj Kal, Sara will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in classic Imtiaz Ali style. The film has been the talk of the town due to the rumoured couple, Sara and Kartik. Aaj Kal will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020. Apart from this, Sara and Varun’s film Coolie No 1 remake will release on May 1, 2020.

