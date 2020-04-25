Sara Ali Khan's new photo is all about dressing up to stay home amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown

Sara Ali Khan shared a photo on social media and we think we are definitely in awe of it. Check out the photo right here.

Everyone has been staying home amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown and rightly so. However, people have also been trying to find creative ways to keep themselves busy. If nothing, we there is always spamming others on social media, and if anything, one can have a fun time trying on filters, dress up and click stunning photos, or spread some positivity in these trying times that we are all dealing with. And so, Sara Ali Khan has our attention once again.

Sara has been constantly sharing photos and videos on social media, keeping her fans entertained and also, informed about what has been up with her. In fact, she has been sharing all these videos with her family members as well, and we definitely cannot get enough of it. Today, Sara shared a stunning photo of hers where she is dressed in casuals and is flaunting blue kohl that matches her outfit. She also has on a couple of filters and GIFs to make it look fun.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's photo right here:

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The movie was one of the most awaited films of this year, however, it did not work very well with the fans. Up ahead, the actress will also be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring and also, Atrangi Re with Dhanush and .

