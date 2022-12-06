Sara Ali Khan's new workout VIDEO is the midweek fitness motivation we all need; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is quite active on social media. She constantly shares pictures or videos on her handle and keeps fans updated. Well, we all know how much she loves to keep herself fit and is always clicked outside the gym. Sara maintains a stringent workout routine for a fit figure. Her physical transformation has often made headlines. Her workout outfits are always a hit among fans. And today also this video is an inspiration for many. Sara shared a video of her workout.

Sara’s workout regime:

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara shared a workout video and wrote, “Monday motivation. Actually JK just prepping for Christmas vacation @antigravity_club.” In the video, the Atrangi Re actress is seen running on a treadmill, lifting dumbbells and doing other exercises for that beautiful figure. Many fans have also dropped comments. Recently, she shared a video in which she described herself. She called herself a “night owl, sometimes confused, determined, always always hungry, always ready for some fun, energetic, always chilling.”