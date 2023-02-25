Sara Ali Khan’s oversized shirt and ripped jeans makes for the perfect summer airport look; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most-loved actresses in Bollywood. We all know that she loves travelling and is often spotted at the airport. Sara is one of those actors who love to keep it simple, comfy yet stylish whenever she steps out of her house. Today too, the actress was snapped looking her casual best at the Mumbai airport as the actress seemed to head out of the city. Scroll down to check out her look and take cues from it for your next airport visit. Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

In the video, we can see Sara Ali Khan wearing a white oversized shirt. She paired her shirt with blue coloured denim that was ripped on both her knees. She kept her hair open, held her favourite coffee mug in one hand and hung her Pink coloured bag on one side of the shoulder. She looked cute in minimal makeup and completed her look with white sports shoes. She looked to be in a good mood and stopped and posed for the paparazzi. Check out the post:

Sara Ali Khan’s work front Sara Ali Khan has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty. She has an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal which is directed by Laxman Utekar. The first look of this film was released last year and fans have been gushing to see this new Jodi on the silver screen. Apart from this, the actress will be seen in Metro In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. The film was recently announced with a picture of both the stars as they started shooting for the same. Sara has yet another film titled Gaslight with Vikrant Massey which has been wrapped up and Ae Mere Watan whose teaser has already created a lot of hype.

ALSO READ: WATCH Sara Ali Khan flaunt her perfectly toned back as she works out in the gym