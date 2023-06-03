Sara Ali Khan’s reel with badi amma Sharmila Tagore is too cute to miss; Saba Pataudi showers love

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan surely knows how to keep her Instagram followers hooked with her engaging content! The actress has been on a photo and video-sharing spree. She has been promoting her recently released film Zara Hatka Zara Bachke with her co-star Vicky Kaushal in full swing, and so far, has shared some hilarious and fun reels with him. This time around, Sara posted an entertaining video with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore, and it is just too aww-dorable!

Sara Ali Khan’s reel with grandmother Sharmila Tagore

Sara Ali Khan has shared a video on her Instagram account that also features her badi amma Sharmila Tagore. The two are seen enjoying some time together on the set. In the video, Sara Ali Khan is seen holding Sharmila Tagore’a arm, and the duo pointed towards the moon on one side, and the sun rays on the other side. Lata Mangeshkar’s song Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu played in the background. Sara was seen with her head on her grandmother’s shoulder, and looks like they had a great time making this reel together.

Sara was seen wearing a light pink tank top with matching shorts, and a pair of sneakers. Meanwhile, Sharmila Tagore looked stylish in a floral print shirt paired with blue denim jeans. “Special day,” wrote Sara, while sharing the video. Sara’s aunt Saba Pataudi dropped a heart emoji on the post. One fan wrote, “This is so adorable!” while another one commented, “How Cutee Is This.” Check out the video below!

Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore’s work front

Sharmila Tagore was last seen in Gulmohar, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, Suraj Sharma and Amol Palekar. It marked her comeback after 13 years. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan’s recent film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released in theatres yesterday. She will next be seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro In Dino, and Murder Mubarak.

ALSO READ: How did Sara Ali Khan react when her Cannes 2023 hairdo was compared to ‘Badi Amma’ Sharmila Tagore’s?