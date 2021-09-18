Sara Ali Khan's rendezvous with moonlight & bonfire in the hills is perfect to welcome the weekend; PHOTOS

For fans of Sara Ali Khan, the past few days have been full of visual treats as the actress has been dropping glimpses from her Maldives vacay with her mother Amrita Singh. And now, it seems that Sara is on another escapade and this time, it is in the hills. Her recent photos on social media give us a sneak peek of her rendezvous with the mountains. Earlier this week, she had shared a photo whilst sitting on a rock beside a river that was surrounded by mountains.

Now, Sara took to her Instagram handle and dropped more glimpses of her enjoying the moonlight and bonfire in the hills. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara shared a photo of herself standing and staring at the moonlight amid the mountains. She is seen clad in a striped sweater and jeans as she basks in the moonlight. In another photo, Sara gave her fans a sneak peek of the bonfire that she was using keeping herself cosy amid the chilly breeze in the hills.

Take a look:

Earlier this week, Sara also shared a video from her Maldives trip in which she flaunted her stunning avatar in a bikini. Fans could not stop gushing over her style while posing by the Maldivian sea. The Simmba star has been leaving fans in awe of her vacay photos from different destinations. Previously, Sara had travelled to Ladakh with Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal and her photos with them also had gone viral on social media.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by him and Bhushan Kumar. The release date is yet to be announced for it.

