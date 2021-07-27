Sara Ali Khan's secret to glowing and radiant skin is THIS healthy drink; Check it out

Sara Ali Khan has been an inspiration for many when it comes to her weight loss journey. The actress, who once suffered from PCOS, has successfully controlled it and lost massive weight along the way. As she works every day being the fittest version of herself, Sara also has some daily habits that she swears by. And one of them is her early morning drink as soon as she wakes up.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Sara Ali Khan shared a photo of her morning drink and revealed it is an "every day story". Sara revealed that every morning she drinks a mug of "haldi ka paani" aka turmeric water. Introducing her morning detox drink, Sara shot a pretty aesthetic photo as her pink mug was in frame which she placed on a pink sequin cushion with another cushion in the background.

She used a GIF which read, "Happy Healthy & Alive," and captioned it, "Haldi wala paani, roz ki kahani (turmeric water, an everyday story)." Check out Sara's photo below:

Sara's trainer Dr. Siddhant Bhargava, celebrity fitness and nutritional scientist, had revealed exclusively to Pinkvilla how the actress got her PCOD under control. He said, "Sara never used it as an excuse. She only speaks about it to motivate other young women because this problem is solvable with the correct guidance. She knew that the only answer to treating it was losing weight which she did. She’s lost 45 kgs and now her PCOD is well under control. Also, the correct nutrition and exercise protocol while losing the weight is very important because yoyoing is not a great idea. So once you’ve gotten rid of the weight, it’s important to keep it off."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan’s weight loss process revealed by her fitness and nutritional doctor