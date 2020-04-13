Sara Ali Khan's stuns in a black dress in her latest PHOTO as she wishes 'Happy Easter' to everyone

Sara Ali Khan has sent Easter wishes to her fans through the medium of an Instagram post. Also check out the picture that she has shared along with the same.

Sara Ali Khan has been spending her quarantine time with her near and dear ones amidst the Coronavirus crisis. The actress had come back from Varanasi a few days before the lockdown was being announced. Needless to say, Sara has also been sharing bits and pieces related to her daily life on social media thereby keeping in constant touch with her fans. Right from sharing glimpses of her dance rehearsals to sharing goofy videos with brother Ibrahim, the actress has done it all!

Sara has shared yet another post on Instagram this Sunday to wish her fans on the occasion of Easter. Here’s what she writes, “When people think I’m thinking about @leonardodicaprio but I’m actually dreaming of chocolate bunnies and Easter eggs...Happy Easter.” The Love Aaj Kal actress has also shared a picture of herself along with the post in which she stuns in a gorgeous black dress while posing in front of the camera by looking at the other side.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s post below:

On the work front, Sara’s latest release is Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The Imtiaz Ali directorial was released into the theatres on February 14, 2020, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. She will be next seen opposite in Coolie No. 1 that has been directed by the latter’s father David Dhawan. Sara has been roped in for Atrangi Re which also features and Dhanush in the lead roles. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Aanand L. Rai.

