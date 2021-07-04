Sara Ali Khan's Sunday shayari includes her love for sunrises & sunsets, family and a good cup of chai

In her latest post, Sara Ali Khan did not hold back from expressing her love for chai as she shared a boomerang of herself at a tea stall as well as her morning cup of tea,

One look at Sara Ali Khan's Instagram and you know that the actress is a lover of all things nature. From exploring new places to being one with her surroundings, Sara never misses a good sunset or a sunrise. If you are a fan, you would also know that the actress loves dishing out her own new-age shayaris which she uses as Instagram photo captions. On Sunday, the Kedarnath actress did just that as she took to Instagram to share a series of random photos but made sense with her weekend shayari.

While in photo she can be seen admiring the sunset and sunrise, in another the actress can be seen enjoying some quality time with her brother and mum Amrita Singh on a holiday. Sara also did not hold back from expressing her love for chai as she shared a boomerang of herself at a tea stall and a photo of her morning cup of tea,

Looking back on her random photos, Sara captioned the post, "Simplest ways to Sara’s heart (heart emoji) Try to guess my favourite part? The rising sun for an early start? Or making chai like it’s an art? #sunday." Well, we are guessing a good cup of chai while watching sunrise/sunset is the way to Sara's heart.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. Reportedly, the actress will also feature in Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwathama with Vicky Kaushal. Apparently Sara will be seen in some hardcore action sequences in the film, and will undergo training in a few forms of martial arts, including MMA. She will also learn to ride a horse.

Last month, Pinkvilla had exclusively dropped a photo of Sara and mum Amrita's photo from a recent ad shoot. Interestingly, the commercial marked Amrita Singh's return to the brands circuit after more than three decades, and we got hold of an exclusive image from the shoot.

Would Sara love to work with her mum Amrita Singh? Well, the actress thinks that she has more chances of working with her dad than mum Amrita. "My father might but I don't think she will. I think she will be looking at me in a shot and be like eyebrows, dab...because she is mom! So I think it'll be like the worst thing for her to work with me and probably the best thing for me to work with her. So, she won't do it (laughs),” Sara had Famously Filmfare in an interview.

