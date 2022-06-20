Sara Ali Khan's tee says 'No photos', paps take her PICS as she steps out after her workout session

Sara Ali Khan and fitness goes hand in hand and there are no second thoughts about it. The Pataudi princess is a fitness inspiration for her fans and she doesn’t miss out on a chance to sweat out in the gym. Besides, Sara’s gym looks are also quite popular among her fans and she is often seen impressing the fashion police with her style statements. Interestingly, the actress once again made the headlines as she clicked post her workout today and her easy-breezy style was winning hearts.

In the pics, Sara looked cute in a white coloured crop top which she had paired with orange coloured shirts. Interestingly, the Love Aaj Kal actress's tee came with a quote that read, “No Photos”, however, Sara was all smiles for the shutterbugs as she got clicked. The actress was seen flaunting her toned midriff and she completed the look with orange slippers. Sara was also carrying a jute bag, kept her tresses open and her glasses were giving the perfect nerdy vibes.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post-workout pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara will be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled romantic comedy. The movie will mark Sara’s first collaboration with Vicky and she is all praises for the Manmarziyaan actor. Besides, Sara is also working on Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and the latter is excited about sharing the screen with the Pataudi princess. The actor will be working with Sara for the first time and he praised her for her approach to work.