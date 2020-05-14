Sara Ali Khan's throwback photo with Ibrahim Ali Khan is definitely cute but his face art has our attention

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's throwback photo is as adorable as it gets but just a tad bit scary too. Check out the duo's post right here.

Right now is the time to indulge in some major throwback because what else do we have to do after all, isn't it? Someone who has been reliving a lot of her childhood is Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan and we are totally gushing over her. Right from photos from her performances to some clicks with her friends, and others. And as it turns out, the latest photo from her treasure is one with brother and it is as cute as it gets.

Sara shared an adorable photo with Ibrahim where she seems to have turned him into a ghost with the white blanket and loads of face art to make it look white as well. Ibrahim is wrapped up in a blanket from head to toe while Sara is holding on to him from behind and has a huge smile on her face. Little Ibrhaim seems to look rather funny, but cute none the less. She wrote along with the photo, 'The only ever time Ibrahim will be scarier than me'

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's photo here:

Meanwhile, just yesterday, Sara was on another photo-sharing spree where she shared some photos with her best friends, including major throwback pictures from when they were all young. On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal and is gearing up for two releases, Coolie No. 1 with and Atrangi Re, co-starring and Dhanush.

