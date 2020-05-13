Sara Ali Khan's throwback spree continues as she shares adorable photos with her childhood friends; See Post

Sara Ali Khan has shared a set of fresh throwback photos with her friends and we definitely can't get enough of them. Check out the photos here.

Everyone has been constantly sharing throwback photos as we have the time to go through those good old days we've had once upon a time and a celebrity who has been constantly sharing throwback photos is none other than Sara Ali Khan. The actress has been constantly sharing throwback photos and her social media is full of them, be it from her as a childhood or more recent pictures from her travel and other adventures.

And today, it looks like she is cherishing her friends as she shared some major throwback photos along with their journey from childhood up until now and we think it is pretty sweet indeed. She also had an adorable caption along with the photo as the actress wrote, 'Through thick and thin (Literally) Known you for 8,395 Din.. Thick as thieves, close as Kin. If you two are my friends I’ll always Win.' Turns out she has also turned a poet with those rhymes, eh?

On the work front, Sara wrapped up the shoot of upcoming film with , Coolie No. 1 a couple of days before the lockdown was announced. Meanwhile, she had kickstarted the shoot for her next film, Atrangi Re, which co-stars and Dhanush. She was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, however, the movie did not fare well at the box office.

