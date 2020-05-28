Sara Ali Khan's throwback video post Coolie No. 1 wrap will make you want to see the actor on screens sooner

Sara Ali Khan's throwback video from the Coolie No. 1 wrap up sure has us waiting all the more impatiently for her to be back on the big screen. Check it out here.

The lockdown has lead to movie releases being indefinitely delayed and while films have already been postponed until there is further information on the opening up of theatres, there are other films whose fate hangs in the air. The current COVID 19 situation has caused all of us to stay at home, watch OTT content, and well, simply make the most of this time by spending it with family, and often, our own selves. None the less, we do miss the theatres and more importantly, we miss seeing our favourites, don't we?

We came across this throwback video of Sara Ali Khan as she shared one post the wrap up of Coolie No. 1 and while she is obviously sad that they are done, what we can't wait for is to see her back on the screens. The movie features along with Sara and well, it is definitely one of the most awaited films given the off-screen chemistry that we have seen and how the two get along so well. None the less, we will have to wait to know more about what happens to the film's release.

Meanwhile, check out Sara Ali Khan's video here:

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan shares a meme about 'trying to get a hold of life' and we think it aptly defines 2020 for us

Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan and while the movie was one of the most awaited films due to the fresh pairings, it did not fare very well at the box office. None the less, the movie did receive a lot of love from some viewers. Apart from Coolie No. 1, Sara will also be seen in Atrangi Re featuring Dhanush and in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

