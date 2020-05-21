Sara Ali Khan's throwback video taking a dip in Maldivian waters will give you major wanderlust feels; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan's photos and videos from her last vacation to the Maldives turned out to be quite a treat for her fans as she shared some amazing photos and videos. Here's a throwback that will definitely make you want to go on a vacay.

The quarantine has us imagining what would a non-lockdown situation look like and places we could have been if things were normal. None the less. nothing is really okay right now and social media seems to have become the only escape to keep looking out for new things while we enjoy our time at home. None the less, it isn't all that boring to reminisce the good old days and when it is time for vacations, it only gets better because the adventurer in us is craving for some fun after all.

We came across a video of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldivian vacay and we cannot help but virtually travel through the scenic view that there is to see. The video sees a happy Sara take a dip into the Maldivian waters and there is nothing more than this that most of us want right now. A vacation away from the hustle and spend a good time with our near and dear ones. Sara is definitely quite the water baby and her vacation photos and videos have proved how much she enjoys her time in the waters.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's video here:

Meanwhile, Sara's social media has seen a rather interesting mix of photos and we bet the fans are enjoying them to the fullest. On the work front, Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal co-starring Kartik Aaryan, however, the movie did not do very well at the box office. The actress does have two films coming ahead, namely, Coolie No. 1 with and Atrangi Re, co-starring and Dhanush in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

