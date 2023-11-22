Sara Tendulkar confirms she isn't on X in official statement; reacts to her Deepfake pic with Shubman Gill

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar recently became the victim of Deepfake after actresses Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna, too, became a target of the cyber attackers.

Recently, days after the Deepfake incident, Sara raised her voice against the issue and brought to the notice of her fans how some accounts on X (earlier called Twitter) have been impersonating her in order to mislead people. Find out Sara’s official statement regarding the matter inside.

Entertainment should never come at the expense of the truth: Sara Tendulkar

Recently, Sara became the target of cyber attackers after an edited image of hers and Shubman Gill began doing rounds on the Internet. Reportedly, the photos were misconstructed using the Deepfake technology. Following the issue, the internet personality has now spoken up on the matter and issued an official statement.

Sharing a lengthy note on her Instagram stories, she commenced by writing how social media is a ‘wonderful place’ for users to be able to share their joys and sorrows, but it is being misused now, taking ‘away from the truth and authenticity of the Internet.’

She further highlighted the Deepfake incident and wrote, “I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality. A few accounts on X (formerly Twitter) have obviously been created with an intent to impersonate me and mislead people. I do not have an account on X, and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them.”

Tendulkar concluded by saying how entertainment should never come at the cost of truth and encouraged trust and reality-based communication in her note.

About Sara Tendulkar’s photoshopped picture

Actresses Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna recently became the target of cyber attackers after their photoshopped images using the Deepfake technology began circulating on the Internet. Sara Tendulkar also recently fell prey to it after her picture with Shubman Gill became viral.

Sara, who posed with her brother Arjun Tendulkar in the original picture, was seen standing next to Gill in the misconstructed photograph. Notably, fans began speculating that Sara had made her relationship official with Shubman on first look at the photo but soon after realized that it was nothing but a morphed picture.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar become victims of Deepfake after Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna's viral posts