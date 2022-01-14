Sara Tendulkar embracing her furry friend in THESE pics will make you feel all sorts of warm

Cats or dogs? Well, honestly, we’d say both because we don’t discriminate against pets! A furry, whiskered companion is always a good idea. And let us warn you, once you get a four-legged baby, it is sure to take over you and all your family members’ hearts. Recently, Sara Tendulkar who is legendary cricket player Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, posed beautifully as she embraced a pup in Goa. Of course, with Sara and a doggo in a picture together, the cuteness quotient was off the charts and the post instantly became a hit amongst the fans.

In the pictures uploaded by Sara Tendulkar on her Instagram, the gorgeous star could be seen making the best of her Goa vacation. She could be seen smiling heartily with the furry baby and green and serene scenery in the background. Sara and her pet’s sparkling mischievous eyes were enough to pull us all in and love these aww-dorable snaps. On the other hand, Sara looked super gorgeous in a boho red dress, perfect for a Goan day out. Moreover, her gorgeous smile was absolutely mesmerizing.

Have a look:

Fans too began reacting to her post. Kanika Kapoor and other celebs showered Sara with love on her post. Sara is quite a popular figure on Instagram and her beautiful posts always have the tendency of going viral. Currently, she is enjoying her vacation in India’s best beach destination, Goa and has been consistently taking some beautiful shots from her trip. Apparently, she is in Goa with her rumoured beau Shubham Gill.

Also Read: PICS: Sara Tendulkar keeps it cosy and stylish in all black OOTD as she steps out in the city