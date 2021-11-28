Sara Tendulkar parties the night away just days after getting spotted with a friend in the city; PICS

Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Dr Anjali Tendulkar. Among many popular star kids, Sara has garnered massive attention for her down to earth nature. Apart from this, she also enjoys a social media following of about 1.4m followers. Time and again, the cricketer’s daughter takes to social media space to share her ravishing looks online with fans. However, this time we stumbled upon photos of her from a party she attended recently.

This comes just two days after, Sara was seen exciting from an exotic restaurant in Mumbai. To note, the youngster wasn’t alone, she was accompanied by one of her friends. Interestingly, the new photos of Sara that have surfaced online seemingly features the same friend who she was spotted grabbing lunch with. In the picture, the star-kid can be seen dazzling in olive green attire as she poses with her friends.

Take a look:

Previously, just a day after celebrating her 24th birthday, Sara hit the headlines for leaving Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan mesmerised with her sun-kissed photo. It so happened that her latest Instagram post on ‘being all smiles’ was liked by the Love Aaj Kal 2 star. Eagle-eyed fans of the star were quick to notice Kartik Aaryan’s reaction to her post and immediately it sent social media abuzz.

In the past, Sara Tendulkar’s romance rumours with cricketer Shubman Gill have also surfaced online. It so happened that the cricketer previously shared the same caption as Sara for an Instagram post, which gave rise to romantic link-up rumours between the two. However, both the parties haven’t officially commented on the same.

