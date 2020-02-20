Sara & Varun, Ananya & Ishaan or Janhvi & Rajkummar: Which fresh jodi will win the audience over? COMMENT

These pairing's have already generated a massive buzz on social media and fans cannot wait to see their favourite's in a new avatar. Which jodi do you think will be a super hit? Comment below.

This year 2020 will see some brand new jodi's on the silver screen. These pairing's have already generated a massive buzz on social media and fans cannot wait to see these stars. While some of these casting choices are rather unusual, some became an instant hit among fans. One such couple is Sara Ali Khan and . The two will be seen in Coolie No.1 which is set to hit the screens in May this year. Their first looks took social media by storm.

Another jodi coming together is Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter for Khaali Peeli. The young guns are set to take a taxi ride that has definitely got fans waiting for them. Their first look showed Ishaan as a taxi driver and Ananya as a worried passenger in the backseat.

The third and probably the most interesting pairing is that of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao for Roohi Afzana. While Janhvi is just one-film old, Rajkummar is one of the top and finest actors in the industry today. The casting choice definitely took many by surprise. However, their first look along with Fukrey actor Varun Sharma has left many intrigued. While sharing the same, Janhvi wrote, "It's going to be a hilariously-chilly ride! #RoohiAfzana will now take over the big screen on 5th June 2020."

