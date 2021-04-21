Sardar Ka Grandson trailer: Arjun Kapoor fulfils grandma Neena Gupta’s last wish in this heartwarming tale

Arjun Kapoor starrer Sardar Ka Grandson's trailer features the actor on a mission to move Neena Gupta’s ancestral home from Lahore to Amritsar. Take a look.

The trailer of the Netflix film Sardar Ka Grandson is out now and it promises a great storyline. The family entertainer stars in the lead role and star-packed with amazing actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, and Divya Seth. The story follows the journey of Arjun who is on a mission to fulfill his grandmother’s last wish at any cost. Kaashvie Nair directorial is all set to release on the OTT platform on May 18.

In the trailer which was released today, we see Neena essay the role of Sardar who needs her grandson to take her to her ancestral home which is based in Lahore. However, the film comes with a twist when Arjun is denied permission to take her to Lahore; he decides to move her ancestral home to Amritsar instead. The quirky film is bound to reconnect with families during the lockdown and would definitely evoke joy. Sardar Ka Grandson is produced by Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment and T-Series.

Take a look at Sardar Ka Grandson trailer:

The film was shot during the pandemic last year and was originally scheduled for a theatrical release. However, the film’s producer Bhushan Kumar opted to release it digitally because he believed that the movie’s purpose is that it should reach the audience it is made for and “medium doesn’t matter.” Meanwhile, ahead of the trailer’s release, Arjun shared a cute montage on his Instagram handle which consisted of childhood photos of the film’s cast.

Also Read| Throwback: Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor Insta bombed Sonam Kapoor’s wedding Live to their fans; WATCH

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×