Sardar Udham: Jury members REVEAL real reason why Vicky Kaushal starrer wasn't sent to Oscars; Netizens slam

It was only recently that India’s official entry for the Oscars was announced. Well, the recently released Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal was one of the strongest contenders for the official entry but it did not make it. Many fans who must have loved this Shoojit Sircar film must be wondering that why was this film not selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars? Well, one of the jury members has opened up on this subject and given an explanation.

Talking about Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham, Indraadip Dasgupta, a member of the jury that decided upon the official entry of Oscars this year explained, “Sardar Udham is a little lengthy and harps on the Jallianwala Bagh incident. It is an honest effort to make a lavish film on an unsung hero of the Indian freedom struggle. But in the process, it again projects our hatred towards the British. In this era of globalization, it is not fair to hold on to this hatred.” He added that the film’s production lives up to international standards and praised the cinematography of the film as well.

Another member of the jury, Sumit Basu, also said, “Many have loved Sardar Udham for its cinematic quality including camerawork, editing, sound design and depiction of the period. I thought the length of the film was an issue. It has a delayed climax. It takes a lot of time for a viewer to feel the real pain for the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”

Many fans have reacted strongly on these comments. One fan wrote, “’Not hold on to this hatred’? Of course we won’t, if you promise to not hold on to Kohinoor and the approximately $45 trillion that was robbed from India .” Another one wrote, “Suppression of the Truth! As always!” Another wrote, “Isn't it casting reality. What if it was a movie on World War 1 or 2 ...you would reject it because it depicts the reality of Hitler's Germany?”

Well, what are your thoughts on these statements?

