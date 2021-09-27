Sardar Udham Teaser Out: Vicky Kaushal starrer will get you on the edge of your seat

Ever since Shoojit Sircar announced his upcoming project with Vicky Kaushal fans could not keep calm. In March 2019, Shoojit announced his next project that is a biopic of the revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh. It is touted as one of his most ambitious projects to date. Well, Vicky had earlier revealed that the teaser of the film will be out today, September 27 and as promised it is out.

In the teaser we do not see Vicky Kaushal at all, neither do we see any other actor. We can only see someone trying to make a duplicate passport of Sardar Udham. Be it the background music or the scenes everything will make you excited for more. The makers of Sardar Udham Singh shot the film over a marathon schedule and called it a wrap in December 2019. Shoojit took almost a year and a half for the post-production and was waiting for the right time to hit the theatres. Unfortunately, with a lot of uncertainty regarding the covid cases, the team of Sardar Udham Singh has taken the tough call of releasing the biopic directly on the digital medium. The movie will directly premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Take a look:

The film was shot in Russia, UK, Ireland, Germany and North India. It’s set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre with Vicky as Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinates Michael O’Dwyer to seek revenge for the 1919 incident. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

